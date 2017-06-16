Nigeria: Elizade University Gets Ican/Mcati Accreditation

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), under its Mutual Cooperative Agreement with Tertiary Institutions (MCATI) has given full accreditation to the Accounting programme of Elizade University (EU) Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State.

By this accreditation, the institution has again become the second university in the country to be given full accreditation by ICAN under its MCAT arrangement.

The accreditation, which came with 11 exemptions, was achieved barely two weeks after the university made history by becoming the second institution in Nigeria to get full accreditation from the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants on Nigeria (ACCA).

By implication, graduates of the Accounting programme of Elizade University would be exempted from the 11 subjects in the first two stages (Foundation and Skills Levels) of the Institute's three -stage professional examinations.

The graduates would join the professional examinations from the third and final level, where they would be required to write only five out of the 16 papers required for qualification.

The Acting Head of the Department of Accounting and Finance of the university, Dr. Emmanuel Eraghe, while speaking on the rare feat, lauded the management for its support.

He said the sophisticated accounting laboratory, well equipped departmental library and qualified lecturers all contributed to the successful outing of the department in professional accreditations.