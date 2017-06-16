16 June 2017

Uganda: Kampala Seek Revenge for Ultimate Prize

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Kampala — It's been a topsy-turvy week for Kampala Red Stars at the ongoing Africa City Challenge in Nairobi.

Kampala opened the inaugural edition of the six-team event with a 99-42 rout of Dar-es-Salaam Dream Team on Monday night.

Betway Power's Michael Makiadi dominated that game with 13 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. All but two of the 10-man roster scored in double figures. There was every reason to believe they were the strongest team in the tournament until hosts Nairobi beat them 59-55 the next day.

That stutter reminded coach Mandy Juruni of the task, beating Mogadishu 77-45 in Wednesday's semifinal.

For that, the reward for the best players in the National Basketball League is a final against against Nairobi at the Nyayo Stadium Indoor Arena tonight.

Kenyan Makiadi will be the man in the spotlight again as he bagged 14 points and 14 rebounds to get Kampala into this 'revenge' game. There is $18, 000 (Shs65m), the highest in the history of inter-city tournaments in the region, in prize money.

The winners will pocket $6,000 (Shs21m) in cash, a prize Kampala will be confident of picking.

AFRICA CITY CHALLENGE RESULTS

SEMIFINAL

Kampala 77-45 Mogadishu

TODAY IN NAIROBI FINAL

Nairobi v Kampala, 8pm

NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

MEN: Ndejje 50-30 UPDF

WOMEN : KIU 72-50 Stormers

TODAY AT YMCA

JKL Dolphins v Warriors, 8pm

Our Saviour v UPDF, 6pm.

