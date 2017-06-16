Tanzania/Kenya: Strong Everton Squad Expected in Tanzania

Everton are expected to send a strong team for their history making match against 15-time Kenyan champions Gor Mahia in Dar es Salaam as it represents an important part of their pre-season friendly programme.

The match in Tanzania will come two weeks before Everton return to competitive action, with the Toffees playing the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie on July 27.

Gor earned the chance to play Everton when they beat arch rivals AFC Leopards in the SportPesa Super Cup final last Sunday in Dar es Salaam.

Former Everton star Graham Stuart, who was in Dar when Gor beat Leopards said: "It was great to make the trip over and be a special guest representative at the final. The hospitality has been magnificent and you can sense that everyone is very excited about Everton coming over to play a match here next month."

July's trip, which will see Everton become the first Premier League club to play a game in Tanzania, celebrates the club's new partnership with gaming giant SportPesa that was announced in May. The match is aimed at raising funds at a grassroots level in Tanzania.

Everton's Chief Executive Robert Elstone said the match in July was "breaking new ground and we have no doubt we'll be making new friends and adding to our growing international fan base when we visit in July.

"I know Ronald Koeman and his players are really looking forward to a good match against one of East Africa's best club teams."

Pavel Slavkov, CEO SportPesa Tanzania, added: "We are very excited to host Everton in Tanzania. Their visit will be beneficial to local football clubs."