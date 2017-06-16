Kenya: Team Kenya Opens Training Camp on Sunday

Team Kenya comprising 59 athletes proceeds to residential training on Sunday in Nairobi ahead of the IAAF World Under-18 Championships slated for July 12 to 16.

Athletics Kenya selected the team during the two-day national trials that ended on Wednesday at the Nyayo Stadium.

The team that will put up at Milele Hotel, Nairobi under head coach Kariuki Gikonyo and team manager Barnaba Kitilit, will train at Nyayo Stadium. AK youth committee chairman Barnaba Korir said that the rest of the Team Kenya management will be picked before the camp is open.

World Under-20 5,000m silver medallist Emmaculate Chepkirui, who won the girls 3,000m during the trials, headlines the youth team that also has sensational javelin throwers Cynthia Chebet and Ita Nao, and 400m hurdler Irene Akinyi.

Kenya has topped the medal standings twice in the youth championships. They will be held for the last time next month in Nairobi as the IAAF moves its focus to continental championships.

Kenya claimed the overall title during the inaugural 1999 event in Bydgoszcz, Poland with 10 medals; five gold, two silver and three bronze and at the sixth edition held in Brixen in 2009 where they hauled 14 medals - six gold, seven silver and one bronze.

PREVIOUS EVENT

Kenya finished second behind USA with 13 medals - five gold, four silver and four bronze, at the previous competition held in 2015 in Cali, Colombia.

Gikonyo reckons that he has a big team and the technical bench will take two days to asses each individual before coming up with a detailed training programme.

"It's an advantage to us as the hosts as it gives the youngsters a chance to take a shot at the big stage," said Gikonyo.

He added that they would have to pay back the good efforts the government, Local Organising Committee and Athletics Kenya had put in with good results on home soil.

"It's a tough task but we are confident of a good show so long as everybody plays their part well in moulding the youth."

At the same time, a squad of 14 athletes - five women and nine men, were also selected during the trials to represent Kenya at the Africa Under-20 Championships scheduled for June 29 to July 2 this year in Tlemcen, Algeria.

The team, handled by Gabriel Kiptanui as head coach and team manager Henry Lebo, leaves the country on July 26 for the Northern Africa country. USA-based 200m sprinter Moffat Ngari, who captained Team Kenya for the World Under-20 Championships in Poland last year, is in the team alongside World Under-18 2,000m steeplechase silver medallist Sandra Chebet, who was also in Poland.

Chebet is the only surviving member of the Kenya team that competed in the previous 2015 Africa Under-20 Championships held in Addis Ababa. She won bronze in 3,000m.

Others in the team are Josephine Chelangat (800m), Joyline Jerotich (1,500m) and Sheila Chelangat (5,000m), who were also in Poland.

Kenya World U-18 team

GIRLS

Shot put- Josephine Akinyi, Peninah Akoth

Triple jump-Janeth Chemutai, Gloria Mulei

Javelin-Cynthia Chebet, Dorothy Chepngetich

Long jump-Gloria Mulei, Janeth Chemutai

High Jump-Faith Kipsang, Magaret Akai

Discus -Vivian Jeptoo, Harriet Chiluyi

Hammer- Christabel Abuti

5,000m walk race-Leah Nanyala, Regina Joshua

100m hurdles-Nusra Rukia, Philian Kerubo

100m-Beatrice Anyango, Irene Chepkoech

200m- Mary Moraa, Beatrice Anyango

400m-Mary Moraa, Sharon Jebet

400m hurdles-Irene Akinyi, Leah Jeruto

800m-Jackline Wambui, Lydia Jeruto

1,500m-Edina Jebitok, Rachel Nzangi

3,000m Emmaculate Chepkirui, Beatrice Chebet

2,000m steeplechase-Caren Chebet, Pamela Jeptoo

Boys

Discus-, Nicholas Kiprotich

Shot put-Joseph Nyakundi, Raynold Kipkorir

Triple jump-Musyoka Mwema, Vincent Kilel

Javelin-Ita Nao, Nicholas Kiprotich

Long Jump-Vincent Kilel, Musyoka Mwema

High jump-Micah Kipkirui, Evans Kipchirchir

Hammer-Victor Kiplimo, Andrew Rukono

10,000m walk race-Dominic Samson, Jimmy Oroni

100m-Elijah Matayo, Kelvin Nyagondo

110m hurdles-Peter Wambua, James Mushera

400m hurdles-Moitalel Mboke, David Saruni

200m-Philemon Konari, Elijah Matayo

400m- Kelvin Sawe, David Sanayek

800m-Noah Kiprono, Japheth Kibiwott

1,500m-Dominic Kipkemboi, George Manangoi

2,000m steeplechase-Edward Bett, Kelvin Kipyegon

3,000-Edward Zakayo, Stanley Mburu

Kenya Africa U-20 team

WOMEN

800m- Josephine Chelangat,

1,500m-Joyline Jerotich,

3,000m s/c-Fancy Cherono

3,000m-Sandra Chebet

5,000m-Sheila Chelangat

Men

110m hurdles- Kipkorir Rotich

200m-Moffat Ngari

400m- hurdles Yasin Kibet

400m-Geoffrey Kipng'etich

800m-Solomon Lekuta

1,500m- Justus Kiplagat

3,000m s/c- Nickson Kiplangat

5,000m- Nicholas Kipkorir

10,000m-Phonex kipruto