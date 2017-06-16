16 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Sodomy Suspect Remanded in Prison

A 33-year-old man, Christian Nwokoro, charged with "unnatural offence" of attempted sodomy with three minors, has been remanded in prison by a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja.

Nwokoro, a bricklayer, resides at Karmo village in the Federal Capital Territory.

Although the defendant denied committing the offence, the judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, refused to grant him bail.

Sadiq adjourned the case to July 11 for further hearing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Zannah Dalhatu, had told the court that one Orlando Peter, also of Karmo village, in company of his 12-year-old son, reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station on June 11.

Dalhatu said Peter complained that sometime in 2016, the defendant lured three male minors with amounts ranging from N50 to N200 to his apartment.

He said the defendant laid on the boys in an attempt to have carnal knowledge of them after rubbing a substance on his private part.

Dalhatu told the court that the offence contravened sections 265 and 247 of the Penal Code.

