Barely a week after a horrific King Lion bus accident claimed 43 lives a Johannesburg-bound Munenzva bus reportedly overturned 20 kilometers before Polokwane killing one person and injuring 34 others after the driver lost control.

As in the King Lion accident, it is widely believed that the passengers in the Munenzva bus were also cross border traders. The driver and one passenger were reported to be in a critical condition.

The accident occurred at around 4.30 am at a place called ZZ2.

Joshua Kwapa, a Limpopo Province Department of Transport spokesperson told Harare State media that the deceased and injured had been taken to Polokwane Government Hospital.

"Further investigation are in progress, but indications are that the driver of a Man bus lost control near Tweefontein area, " said Kwapa.

"As a result the bus overturned and killed one person on the spot.

"The driver and one other passenger were seriously injured, while 32 other incurred minor injuries.

"They have been rushed to Polokwane Government Hospital for treatment".

In April this year, a Pro-Liner bus travelling to South Africa crashed into the back of a truck and burst into flames at Driefontein near Masvingo killing 30 people on board.