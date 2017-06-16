16 June 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

South Africa: Munenzva Bus Over Turns in SA - One Dead 34 Injured

Tagged:

Related Topics

Barely a week after a horrific King Lion bus accident claimed 43 lives a Johannesburg-bound Munenzva bus reportedly overturned 20 kilometers before Polokwane killing one person and injuring 34 others after the driver lost control.

As in the King Lion accident, it is widely believed that the passengers in the Munenzva bus were also cross border traders. The driver and one passenger were reported to be in a critical condition.

The accident occurred at around 4.30 am at a place called ZZ2.

Joshua Kwapa, a Limpopo Province Department of Transport spokesperson told Harare State media that the deceased and injured had been taken to Polokwane Government Hospital.

"Further investigation are in progress, but indications are that the driver of a Man bus lost control near Tweefontein area, " said Kwapa.

"As a result the bus overturned and killed one person on the spot.

"The driver and one other passenger were seriously injured, while 32 other incurred minor injuries.

"They have been rushed to Polokwane Government Hospital for treatment".

In April this year, a Pro-Liner bus travelling to South Africa crashed into the back of a truck and burst into flames at Driefontein near Masvingo killing 30 people on board.

South Africa

Ending Hunger Key to Unlocking Children's Full Potential: Graça Machel Trust

Global Leaders commit to lifting 500 million people from developing countries out of hunger and malnutrition Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.