Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says it is surprising to hear claims by some people that the suspension of UPND Members of Parliament is unconstitutional.

Mumbi Phiri says there is nothing wrong with the decision made by Speaker of the National Assembly to suspend the 48 UPND MPs.

She says when she served as Munali Member of Parliament; she was in 2009 together with two others suspended from Parliament for three months without being entitled to allowances and a salary.

Mumbi Phiri says the suspended Members Parliament should even count themselves lucky that their suspension is only for 30 days.

Mumbi Phiri has advised those issuing disparaging remarks against the Speaker to be mindful that he has powers to summon them to the house and refer them to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for possible prosecution.

She recalls that FDD Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza was at one point summoned by then Speaker of the National Assembly Amusa Mwanamwambwa for issuing disparaging remarks against the office of the Speaker.