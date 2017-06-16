MDC-T deputy president Nelson Chamisa has taken a pot-shot at President Robert Mugabe for allegedly behaving like a toddler even at a ripe age of 93.

Chamisa was among political and civil society luminaries who were, Wednesday, called to give speeches in support of former deputy prime minister Arthur Mutambara who was launching his book.

In the book, Mutambara uses his own personal experiences to highlight the importance of thought leadership.

Chamisa, in his comments, was full of praise for his former boss in the inclusive government for being among eminent individuals who have "immortalised" their good works through a book.

He also praised the ex-deputy premier for living a legacy which he said must be every living man's desire before they departed the earth.

"If you do not have a legacy, then you have not lived," Chamisa said at Dr Ibbo Mandaza's Sapes Trust.

"First, you must be able to move from being a boy to being a man. Being able to move from being a boy to a man requires not just growing old but growing up. So, a lot of men are boys.

"We are refusing to grow up, but we are growing old. So, you can actually find a person who is 93 years old behaving like a boy, or even a hundred years but still behaving like a boy.

"Once you become a man, you begin to assume responsibility."

Chamisa said Zimbabwe was far from being described as a republic, a term he said referred to a country with a servant leader and strong institutions.

"Our quest and our dream as a people is to have the restoration of a republic," Chamisa said.

Under its current leader, said the MDC-T politician, Zimbabwe fell far from being described a republic.

"A republic would have citizens and not subjects, so we are not a republic. A republic would have a President and a leader who is servant leader and not a king or an emperor; a republic would be able to celebrate ideas and thought leadership," he said.

Chamisa said Mutambara's book was important as it spelt out how good leadership should come about.

"This book is very important because it is that key to the unlocking of truth to power but also the unlocking of power to truth because these are the key elements that are lacking in our republic and we need that republic back we need institutions to be restored back to the republic," he said.

"We are not going to have strong institutions until we start writing about our ideas on how to have those institutions.

"We must have strong institutions and this is only possible if we continue on the path Professor Mutambara has begun."