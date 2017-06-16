Photo: Daily Monitor

The late educationist and founder of St Lawrence Schools, Lawrence Mukiibi.

Parliament — A section of MPs has criticized fallen educationist and founder of St Lawrence Schools, Lawrence Mukiibi, weeks after his death.

Female MPs under their umbrella body Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA), have also asked for a quick investigation to document the Mukiibi's sexual life after allegations of fathering several children with his some of students went viral.

In a joint statement issued to the press on Thursday, UWOPA Chairperson, Ms Monica Amoding and the Executive Director of Center for Domestic Violence and Prevention, Ms Tina Musuya have asked government to take action, to at least look after Mukiibi's widows and children.

"We demand that government investigates the allegations of sexual abuse of the young women and girls by the late Mukiibi and institute a committee to look into the welfare of the children left behind by the deceased," reads the statement in part.

The lawmakers also want "the perpetrators' license revoked to make it a risky business for teachers and school administrators to abuse children who are under their tutelage."

They have further asked the ministry of education and sports to explain how and when it intends to put mechanisms and policies in place to safeguard the rights of young women and girls in schools from the abuse by persons in authority.

Further, the MPs and activists want Parliament to expedite the passing of the sexual offences to clearly streamline action against cases of sexual violence.

It is alleged that the late Mukiibi had a tendency of dating school girls, whom he later turned into concubines.

However, early this week, the late Mukiibi's family dismissed the allegations as baseless and false. According to them, the allegations were intended to tarnish his business brand.

Last week, Ms Maria Justine Tulina a daughter to the late Mukiibi, told this newspaper that the family was focusing on upholding their father's legacy and that many women had started taking back the children they had earlier claimed belonged to the fallen educationist.

The family stated that Mukiibi left a total of 24 orphans and seven widows.

Whereas the actual number of Mukiibi's biological children remains a subject of debate, Ms Musuya, the CEDOVIP Executive Director said that the act of "fathering his children from students was unethical and must be brought to book."

"Imagine a Uganda where perpetrators of violence against women and girls face the full rigour of the law... all we want is for justice to be seen to be done," she said.

Both UWOPA and CEDOVIP have tasked government to prioritise the elimination of violence against women society.