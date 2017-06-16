Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development chief economist Daniel Jenya has finished testifying in the case that involves former government top officials like Paul Mphwiyo, former budget director, David Kandoje former accountant general , Auzius Kazombo , IT guru Steve Likhunya Phiri and 15 others in the K2.4 billion Cashgate case

Jenya, who has been giving his testimony on the case since Monday this week, finished his testimony by telling the court that Mphwiyo betrayed his trust when he prevented him from travelling to the United States of America to pursue government-sponsored studies.

He was responding to a question from Director of Public Prosecution, Mary Kachale, on what might have caused the poor relationship between him and the former budget director.

Jenya confessed to the court that he was "very bitter" with Mphwiyo over the scholarship issue which saw him not going for studies but instead it was Mphwiyo going in 2010.

"What happened as that in 2009 there was an opportunity to go and study Masters in Economical management with Columbia University, and as you know Columbia is one sub University one wouldn't dare to miss an opportunity to study there, it's a golden opportunity to everyone so too it was for me.

"The Secretary to the Treasury wrote Mr Mphwiyo on a scholarship letter to choose one bright officer who can go for this scholarship and Mr Mphwiyo wrote on the same letter that, Mr Jenya can you apply.

"I did apply and it was Mr Mphwiyo who approved for my registration fee which then was around 82 dollars. In April 2010 I got a letter that I have been admitted to the college l and I went to see Mr Mphwiyo in his office to let him know that finally I have been admitted to the college, that's where I was also told by him that he too applied and he had been admitted.

"He instructed me to write a memo to the ST and I did as per his advice but never got any word or feedback on the memo from him if it was good or not good enough. He even took me to Lee Photo Studio for a photo shoot as we were to be preparing for our Visa application, he told me that we had K100 million for the project (scholarship). I later on learnt that the ST only approved him to go.

"I was very bitter with him, he voluntarily nominated me without asking for it as I never knew about it, and he raised my hopes high only to fail. I felt betrayed by Mphwiyo who before he went was my acting director in the ministry. I was very bitter with him," explained Jenya

He told the court that in 2012 when Mphwiyo was back in the country and at the ministry, secretary to the treasury Radson Mwadiwa asked Mphwiyo to create a forum for research and he voluntarily nominated Jenya and had reconciled.

The case has since been adjourned to 10 July2017.