16 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 'Extend Command Agriculture Lifespan'

By Runyararo Muzavazi

The Parliamentary portfolio committee on Lands, Agriculture and Irrigation Development has proposed that the Command Agricultural programme which was scheduled to be implemented for three years be extended to 10 years.

Speaking during the official launch of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Professional and Technical Association (ZAPTA) Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture and Irrigation Development chairperson, Cde Christopher Chitindi said the agricultural sector was developing and crop produce was expected to surpass the consumption level.

"We as the portfolio committee on Lands, Agriculture and Irrigation Development proposed that the Command Agriculture programme be extended to 10 years unlike the set three years to allow farmers enough time to get equipment and pay back using maize", said.

Cde Chitindi said more than three million tonnes of all crops are expected this year. "We are expecting more than three million tonnes of all crops this year which is above consumption levels of the country and we applaud Government for coming up with the Presidential Input Scheme and the Command Agriculture programme," he said.

Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development director Mr Stanley Makanga said the ministry will continue to work with ZAPTA in making sure that no Zimbabwean lives under the poverty datum line.

ZAPTA president Mr Dumisayi Muvishi hailed Government for the agricultural programmes which have improved maize and winter wheat yield.

