Zambia: Civil Servants to Get Electronic Payslip

Government says it is in the process of introducing electronic pay slips for public service workers.

Smart Zambia National Coordinator Dr. Martine Mulenga says government spends about 7.2 million dollars per year on printing pay slips.

Speaking during the launch of the Ministry of National Development Planning Website today, Dr. Mulenga says the contractual obligations with the suppliers for paper is ending this August, and that the contract will not be renewed in view of the introduction of electronic pay slips.

Dr Mulenga says government has done all the quality tests and has distributed the memo requesting all government workers to submit their email addresses where their pay slips will be sent electronically.