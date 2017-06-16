Nigeria: I Was Once Kidnapped, but Quickly Released - Evans

Photo: Vanguard

Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans.

Shocking revelations emerged, yesterday, as the dreaded kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans, narrated to police detectives how he was abducted in 2015 by another gang of kidnappers operating in the eastern part of the country.

This is also as detectives succeeded in recovering a gold ring worth $75,000 from his house.

In what looked like the falcon not able to recognise the falconer, a gang of desperate kidnappers trailed Evans from Nnewi, his home town sometime in 2015, while he was cruising in his brand new black latest G-Wagon towards the commercial city of Onitsha in Anambra state.

That was the era when he was terrorizing the east with his criminal contemporaries like late Ngwu Ekere Omu, Vampire, Osisikanku and others.

He disclosed that when he got to a spot close to Onitsha, the gun- totting young men intercepted and bundled him into their car and zoomed off towards Enugu- Onitsha express way.

According to him; "When they ended up at a hidden spot which I later knew was inside one of the riverside areas in Anambra State, they brought me out for interrogation. I boldly introduced myself as Evans. Initially, they were shocked but later they started looking at me with scepticism.

"I then asked them the name of their leader and after they reluctantly told me it was ND, short for Ndubisi, I informed them that he was serving a prison term at the Port-Harcourt prisons.

That was when they started believing that I was the notorious Evans, widely known in crime circles. Nevertheless, they put a call to their leader in Port-Harcourt prison and as soon as they mentioned my name, he ordered them to take me back to where they picked me without delay."

Vanguard learned that ND, their leader, who is still serving a long sentence in Port-Harcourt prisons, masterminded the first kidnap incident in Lagos state in 2011.

Also, police detectives have recovered a gold ring worth over $75 from the house of the kidnap kingpin after carrying out another thorough search in his mansion at Magodo phase 2, Lagos. Documents discovered inside the house also showed that just four days before his arrest, he sent N20 million to his wife in Ghana through a Bureau de Change which was delivered to her in Ghanaian currency, Cedi.

This is as they were said to have also recovered another mansion belonging to him in Ghana, making three, the number of mansions he has in the West African country.

In another development, Vanguard gathered that detectives attached to the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Team, IRT, led by Abah Kyari, have commenced inventory of all the landed and physical properties owned by the arrested kidnap kingpin, Evans.

This is as they are also investigating all the transactions he carried out with banks in the country within the period he was terrorising Nigerians.

Reliable sources informed that they will spread their dragnets to every part of the country where he operated and even neighbouring countries where he was reputed to always run to after collecting huge ransoms from his victims.

Sources said Ghana and South Africa will top the list of countries where they hope to liaise with International police, Interpol, in tracking the suspect's assets.

According to the sources; another vital area the detectives will focus on is telecommunication.

"This is because, we would like to find out how he was able to knock out our intelligence efforts towards arresting him for so long. If not that the Inspector-General of Police equipped us with the latest communication gadgets, it would have been impossible to arrest Evans.

"So far, Evans, has been trying to recant all the confessional statements he made earlier during interrogation but I assure you that very soon, he will open up and we will nail him finally," police sources stated."