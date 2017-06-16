15 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 430 Inmates to Plead Guilty

By Anthony Wesaka & Zadock Amanyisa

Western — A total of 430 inmates, who are being held in different prisons in the western Uganda, have expressed willingness to plead quilty to various charges under plea bargaining.

This was communicated by Mr Andrew Khaukha, the senior technical adviser to Uganda's Judiciary during a recent tour of different prisons in the area.

Some of the crimes that the group is set to plead guilty to include murder, defilement, rape, robbery, assault and theft. Plea bargaining is an agreement in a criminal case between the prosecutor and the accused person whereby the latter agrees to plead guilty to a particular charge in return for a lighter sentence or lessening of the charges.

Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine, who is one of the architects of the new justice system, convinced the inmates to embrace it.

Supreme Court Judge Stella Arach Amoko advised the breastfeeding and expectant mothers at Nyamushekyera Prison in Bushenyi District, who are facing petty offences to own up their mistakes under the plea bargaining programme.

