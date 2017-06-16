Harare City Football Club forward, Misheck Mburai, is in trouble after he pretended to be a police officer before duping unsuspecting motorists in and around Harare.

Mburai, who has also played for Triangle and the now defunct Motor Action, is being charged together with Munesuishe Mazire and Nevile Mnangati, both aged 27.

They appeared before magistrate Babra Chimboza charged with attempted robbery and impersonating police officers.

They trio were remanded in custody to Friday for their bail application.

It is state's case that Mburayi and Mazarire reportedly connived with Munyaradzi Tivaringe and Farai Mupundumani - both former police officers who were discharged for indiscipline and dishonesty from the service. The former cops are still at large.

Prosecutors say Mburayi and his accomplices armed themselves with a metal spike, ZRP deposit fine book (Z69J) and proceeded to corner Kwame Nkrumah and Harare Street, which is not a designated rank for commuter omnibuses.

It is alleged that they then posed as traffic police while in plain clothes and approached a Nissan Caravan vehicle whose driver loaded passengers at the undesignated point.

One of the accused persons reportedly placed the spike in front of the kombi's right wheel before informing the driver that he was under arrest for picking up passengers at an undesignated point.

Mburai and his gang then ordered all passengers to disembark from the vehicle before informing the driver that his kombi had been impounded.

The quartet ordered the complainant to drive to Harare Central Police Station but he refused and demanded that the suspected bogus cops produce their identity cards which they failed to do.

The driver then alerted other rank marshals who intervened. However, one of the accused persons was grabbing driver, demanding the vehicle keys.

Court heard that the kombi driver managed to switch off the engine and disembarked but Mburayi and his accomplices pursued him.

Rank marshals then teamed up and began assaulting Mburayi and his team before they fled from the scene in different directions.

Mburai was apprehended by the mob but his accomplices managed to escape with the spike and fines deposits book.

It was further alleged that Mburai then implicated Mazarire and who was arrested at his home.

The ZRP recovered a full set of police uniform, two baton sticks, 12 copies of blank ZRP form 234, 10 copies of ZRP form 11 and six copies of form 66.

Mburai and Mazarire then implicated Mnangati as their accomplice.