15 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Commotion As Police Bar Relatives of Kaweesi Murder Suspects From Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Juliet Kigongo

Kampala — Commotion ensued at Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning when wives and relatives of the suspects in the murder former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi were barred from entering the court premises.

The relatives had arrived at court at about 7am but police barred them from even getting closer to the court's main gate.

The agitated relatives who were weeping stayed outside court hoping that police could change their mind and let them in. The hearing did not take place as the case was adjourned as usual on the same routine reason that investigations were not yet complete.

Thirteen suspects are charged with the assassination of Kaweesi and his two aides; bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewo.

They are: Mr Abdul Rashid Mbaziira Buyondo, Mr Ramadhan Noor Diin Higenyi, Mr Yusuf Mugerwa, Mr Bruhan Baryejusa, Mr Umar Maganda and Mr Ahmed Shafic Ssenfuka.

Others are: Mr Hassan Tumusiime, Mr Ibrahim Kiisa, Mr Othman Muhammad Omerette, Mr Hamid Magando, Mr. Abdul Magid Ojegere, Mr Sheikh Musa Abu and Baker Ntanda.

Prosecution states that the accused on the morning of March 17, 2017 at Kulambiro in Kampala shot and killed Kaweesi, Erau and Wambewo. They are also facing charges of terrorism and robbing the deceased of a rifle and a pistol after the murder.

On the count of terrorism, the prosecution contends that the suspects and others still at large, between January and March 17, in the districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono and Jinja among other places, with intent to influence the government and intimidate the public for social, economic and political gains, involved themselves in terrorism namely killing Kaweesi.

