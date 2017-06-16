Presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda says Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini merely granted UPND Members of Parliament their wish by suspending them because they do not want to be Parliament.

Chanda says the UPND lawmakers should therefore not blame government for their own action of staying away from Parliament during the Presidential address to the House on 17th March, 2017.

He says the Executive had no hand in the suspension of the 48 UPND Members of Parliament.

Chanda states that the Speaker of the National Assembly has the power to invoke the rules of the house whenever there is a breach of the standing orders.

He adds that it is immoral for UPND Members of Parliament to demand for emoluments that are only paid for attending Parliament sittings.

Chanda says it's hoped that the suspended Members of Parliament will reflect on their action during the period of their suspension.

He says President Edgar Lungu regrets the continued misconduct of some Members of Parliament who want to disrupt the democratic process of the country.