Kenya: KCB Coach Curtis Olago Banned for Seven Months

Kenya Commercial Bank coach Curtis Olago has been banned for seven months and two weeks for assault.

A Judicial Panel headed by Willy Ombisi found Olago guilty of having assaulted match referee Karimi Mwangi in September last year during the Dala Sevens in Kisumu.

However, the borne of contention arose from a Kenya Cup match between KCB and Nakuru in April last year where Olago, who led the bankers to win the Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup, accused Karimi, who is also the Kenya Rugby Referee Society Chairman of biased officiating.

The Panel that sat in May this year, initially suspended the ban for one year, where Olago was required to adhere to some regulations, but Ombisi' s Panel was forced to effect the ban from June 6 after the tactician went against them.

" In pursuant to R20.10.1(c), the Person is suspended from all Rugby activity for a period of 30 weeks, effective from the date of this decision (6 June, 2017)," read the judgement in part.

At the same time, Resolution Kisii's Abel Mong'eni was handed a nine month ban backdated to April 18th. Mong'eni was found guilty of attacking referee David Ng'etich at the close of the side's KRU Championship 6-3 semi-final win over USIU on 8 April.

The verdict, passed by Judicial Officer Bernard Itebete reads in part, "The JC finds the defendant guilty and suspends the player for 34 weeks effective from 18th April 2017. Under World Rugby regulation 17.19.10©, the sanction was extended from 24 to 34 weeks to take into account the off-season period when there are no matches where the defendant is scheduled to play."

Thika RFC have been banned from using their home venue for three months following an incident in which a match official was attacked during a KRU Championship match in March.

The ban was enforced following the team's failure to uphold the spirit of the Laws of the Game (in breach of clause 1.2 of the Code of Conduct), promote the reputation of the Game and prevent it from coming into disrepute (in breach of clause 1.9 of the Code of Conduct) by not taking action about the incident on the alleged perpetrators and adversely affected the Game of Rugby.