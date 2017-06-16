The Chinese government on Tuesday handed over furniture and goodies worth thousands of dollars to Hombiro Clinic in Uzumba North Constituency.

The clinic was built by the community with the assistance of Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Retired Major-General Paradzai Zimondi.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Huang Ping, said Rtd Major-General Zimondi had always supported China-Zimbabwe relations and when he requested for assistance from the Embassy, they intervened. "Commissioner-General Zimondi has maintained sound co-operation with our Embassy and rendered great support to China-Zimbabwe relations," he said.

"As far as we know, he has always cared about the development of his hometown and taken people's livelihood close to his heart. "That is when he approached us and told us about the clinic that needs donation of furniture, we immediately decided to extend a helping hand to the best of our ability without hesitation."

Ambassador Huang said China would continue to help Zimbabwe improve its health sector in order to better the lives of communities. "The donation of furniture, home appliances, TVs, computers and medical equipment for Hombiro Clinic today testifies to our profound people-to-people friendship and the strong goodwill and concrete action of China to support the development of the health sector in Zimbabwe," he said.

Speaking during the same occasion, Comm-Gen Zimondi urged other Zimbabweans to emulate the gesture of charity by the Chinese government. "The Chinese are assisting us today, but we also have our sons and daughters from this place who can also help us develop our community," he said. "Tell your children in towns to also come and assist in whichever way they can, not only this clinic, but also our roads and schools as well.

"China helped us during the liberation struggle and they are now helping us in this economic struggle hence we should work very hard to make use of these investments."

Uzumba North National Assembly Member Cde Simbaneuta Mudarikwa, said the clinic marked a landmark in the implementation of the Zim-Asset at grassroots level.