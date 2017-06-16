Rwanda: Rwf1.2 Billion Project to Increase Clean Water Access in Kicukiro

Seven sectors in Kicukiro District will soon have increased access to clean water following the launch of a Rwf1.2 billion project in the district.

The 82 kilometre water project, launched on Wednesday, will serve Gikondo, Gahanga, Kagarama, Niboye, Kanombe, Gatenga and Masaka sectors.

It is expected to benefit more than 59,000 residents.

Twenty public water taps will be constructed.

The project is funded by Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC), Kicukiro District, Coca-cola and Water for People, a non-governmental organisation.

Speaking at the launch in Masaka sector, James Sano, the Chief Executive Officer of WASAC, said the project will complement three more projects that are being implemented in Kigali with view to addressing water related problems in the city.

"We assure people that the Government will do its best to ensure that these projects are implemented effectively," he said.

He said water access in Kigali has risen from 65,000 cubic metres last year to 90,000 this year.

Sano said they target to reach 145,000 cubic metres which will surpass 130,000 cubic metres needed daily in Kigali.

He asked Kicukiro residents to own the implementation of the project by working closely with partners.

He also called on city residents to own the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which aim at sustaining development.

Kicukiro Mayor Jeanne Nyirahabimana said it has been observed that many parts of the district had been facing water shortages due to small pipes.

"That is why the district, WASAC and partners initiated this project to extend water to these areas," she said, adding that currently in the district, water accessibility is not critical because all people have access but what needs to be done is to increase the volume.

Perpetue Kamuyumbu, the country director for Water for People, said beyond building infrastructure there is need to strengthen institutions that can properly manage the infrastructure, and ensure sustainability of water and sanitation services.

"The project we are launching is the result of monitoring of water services which revealed a gap between demand and supply. The implementation of this project will mark the end of water rationing in Kicukiro district," she said.

Residents of Mbabe and Rusheshe cells of Masaka Sector commended the project, saying it will end polluted water related diseases in their families.

"We have been using water from Nyabarongo River which causes waterborne diseases," Appolinaire Nyampame told The New Times, adding that clean water will help improve sanitation in the area.

The construction activities started last month and are expected to be completed in April 2018.