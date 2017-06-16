16 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Urban Boys Group on Verge of Splitting

Word reaching our desk is that all is not well with music group, Urban Boys. Last year's Primus Guma-Guma Super Star winners are rumoured to be heading for a bitter spilt.

Sources tell us that the trio has been 'fighting' over the last couple of weeks. Although the real cause of these fights is not fully known, some people cite money issues as the reason.

Safi Madiba is already said to be in preparations to kick start a solo career under a local music streaming site.

The band's rumoured troubles sparked even more speculation when, two weeks ago, Humble Jizzo and Nizzo Kaboss performed without Madiba in Rubavu District in a campaign organised by Mashirika Performing Arts and Media Company.

It will be sad news for the group's fans if it turns out to be true. The boys have achieved so much as a group over the last 8 years.

