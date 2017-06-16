Kenya: LOC Wants World Beaters to Be 'Special Guests'

Selected elite athletes from Kenya will be the World Under-18 Championships Local Organising Committee's special guests during the youth competition.

World Under-18 and LOC chief executive officer Mwangi Muthee disclosed that they have approached the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) to have Kenya's Olympic and World champions play an extra role during the event.

"We want them to interact with both Team Kenya and the visitors on regular basis during the competition," said Muthee.

Muthee noted that Kenya's heroes and heroines have inspired many to take up athletes and it will be a great opportunity for these youngsters to meet them in person. "They have inspired many through their performances but most of the youngsters only see them on television," said Muthee.

Muthee was speaking at Sportsview Hotel, Kasarani where Kenya's top athletes are attending the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) doping seminar.

Among those attending the seminar are Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng'etich, World 3,000m steeplechase champion Hyvin Kiyeng and World 10,000m silver medallist Geoffrey Kamworor.

Muthee urged the athletes to exercise caution and obey rules at all times so that Kenya is removed from the watch lift of doping violations.

"I am happy that you have responded to the invitation to this seminar. It is important to follow rules because of the focus on you guys. The world is looking at us and it is only fair that we follow rules and win clean like we used to do during Ibrahim Hussein's era," he said.

Muthee also gave a key note speech during the one-day medical seminar for the medical practitioners, who will handle visiting teams for the World Under-18 Championships. The training that was overseen by LOC medical directorate headed by Dr. Jarred Nyakiba drew doctors, nurses and physiotherapists.