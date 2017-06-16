Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) General Secretary Mwesigwa Selestine said the federation's general election will proceed as planned despite the National Sports Council (NSC) recent order to suspend the polls.

The TFF General Secretary made the stance yesterday in Dar es Salaam during a press conference he hosted to elaborate on the apparent looming tug-of-war between the two bodies regarding the elections slated for August 12.

"We respect the decision made by NSC but that alone cannot stop us from continuing with our elections. What we need at this juncture is for us (TFF and NSC) to meet as fast as possible so as to find a way forward as far as resolving this issue is concerned," Mwesiga told the media.

"We have already written them (NSC) and we are just waiting for their response on when we can sit down and resolve the misunderstandings amicably," the TFF boss added.

Earlier this week, NSC Secretary General, Mohamed Kiganja, ordered the suspension of TFF elections, saying the Council, which is mandated with overseeing all sports associations, was not aware of the polls.

TFF will go to polls on August 12, in the newly-designated Capital City, Dodoma. The election will decide the fate of present leadership under Jamal Malinzi, whose first phase has come to an end.

The former Young Africans secretary general is set to defend his post amid strong opposition from a host of interested candidates. The posts to be contested in the election include the federation's presidency, vice-presidency and 13 posts of zonal representatives.

The zones are Kagera and Geita; Mara and Mwanza; Shinyanga and Simiyu; Arusha and Manyara; Kigoma and Tabora; Katavi and Rukwa; Mbeya and Iringa; Njombe and Ruvuma; Lindi and Mtwara; Dodoma and Singida; Coast and Morogoro; Kilimanjaro and Tanga while Dar es Salaam is a free zone.

In another development, Mwesiga revealed that TFF is continuing with payments of all outstanding loans it has with Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) which led to the closure of the federation's office and seizure of the bus that was transporting Serengeti Boys players to State House before Africa Youth Championship (AYC) assignment.

"We are still settling our bills we have with TRA in order to be free with them. I cannot say in details about how much we have paid so far as the exercise is ongoing," he said.

Furthermore, Mwesiga said people should not be surprised to see that one day the federation fails to send a national team to international competitions due to financial crisis since the football body is currently using its money to finance the accumulated loans.

Meanwhile, the general secretary expressed his optimism that the transfer window for 2017/18 season slated to officially be opened today will be conducted in a free and transparent manner for the mutual benefit of both players and their respective clubs.

"As you have observed, some players are returning back to their former teams. This symbolises that football is similar to any other occupation such that you can leave and return back later.

The most important thing here is for the players to fully scrutinise well their contracts," Mwesiga said. Additionally, Mwe- siga said TFF is doing everything possible to release the consignment which con- tains sports gears from Tanzania Port in Dar es Salaam of which he said has stayed for a long time.