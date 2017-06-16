15 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Harambee Starlets Thump Lynch Burg in Friendly

By Cellestine Olilo

Deadly Mombasa Olympic striker Mwanahalima "Dogo" Adam made an emphatic return to national team duty by scoring a brace as Harambee Starlets beat US Division One side FC Lynch Burg 4-1 in a friendly match played at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Thursday.

Teresia Engesa, the Vihiga Queens midfielder, also got into the score sheet for Starlets, as did long serving Starlets forward Cherish Avilia.

Emily Maxwell managed the consolation goal for the University side just four minutes before half time.

This was Starlets' first engagement since their painful ouster from the Africa Women's Cup of Nations last November.

The team has been dormant in the last three Fifa international windows.

Starlets have been in residential training in Machakos since Sunday last week, and were using this match to prepare for their 2018 Fifa World Cup preliminary match scheduled for next month away to Botswana.

The 30-woman squad called up incorporated five players from the recently selected under-20 team that is scheduled to represent Kenya in a tournament in The Kingdom of Jordan this September.

