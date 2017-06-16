Two Belgian journalists have disclosed that Ronny Van Geneugden surprised compatriots back home after landing a job as Malawi National Football Team coach in April this year.

Sports editor for Belgian newspaper Get Belang Van Limburg which publishes in Dutch, Mark Cornelissen and video journalist Guyentie Bogaert who were in Malawi to do a special coverage on RVG, said the country is relatively unknown to Belgians just as its football.

Another element of surprise was raised because the Belgian journalists said it was RVG's first time to take charge of a national team.

"People in Belgium were a bit surprised because he has never trained a country but clubs," Bogaert said.

"Apart from that most people in Belgium don't know Malawi as a country and also its football is not well known," she added.

The Sports Editor Cornelissen said RVG's job would now put Malawi football on the radar in Belgium as they have already started following how their compatriot is faring with the Flames.

"We wish you well its good that you have started winning," he said.

The two journalists came in Malawi on Tuesday and left on Thursday after doing their assignment and they also attended a news conference at Chiwembe Village in Blantyre called by RVG.

The journalists said RVG is a high profile coach in Belgium who has also coached a Belgian top league side Genk.

With Malawi national team he has registered one win over Comoros in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, one draw against Kenya in a friendly and two losses home and away to Madagascar in the Championship of African Nations (Chan).