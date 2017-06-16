15 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Condemns Attack On Mogadishu Restaurant

The United States condemns in the strongest terms last night's barbaric attack on the Pizza House restaurant in Mogadishu.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those killed and hope for a speedy and complete recovery of the wounded.

Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection and increased piety, which makes the timing of this attack all the more atrocious.

Many of the victims were breaking their daily fast, which exemplifies the menace that al-Shabaab poses to all Somalis.

The United States conveys its resolute solidarity with the people and government of Somalia and continues to work closely with Somali officials and security forces to defeat al-Shabaab.

