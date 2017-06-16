Sudan: 'Cholera Now Endemic in Sudan's El Gedaref' - Former Minister

El Gedaref / White Nile / Khartoum — The former Minister of Health of El Gedaref, Mustafa El Sayed, told Radio Dabanga that cholera has become one of the endemic diseases in El Gedaref.

Cases of cholera infection in five of El Gedaref state's localities are estimated at 395, while 10 cholera sufferers have died in Um Gargoura.

Yesterday a medical source told Radio Dabanga that 250 cases were registered in the town of El Gedaref. The medic said that the cholera epidemic has spread to El Saraf El Ahmar in the localities of El Gallabat East, El Rahd, and El Butana.

The doctor appealed for a medical emergency to be declared in El Gedaref state.

White Nile

In White Nile state, the head of civil society organisations Abdelrahman El Siddig announced the return of cholera to rural El Gezira Aba. The areas of El Maraabi and Wad El Abeih recorded one death and 62 new infections on Sunday and Monday.

He told Radio Dabanga that the capital Rabak recorded one death and 20 infection cases since Thursday, while 50 people were infected at Khor Ujoul area south of Rabak.

He pointed out that the areas of El Hassaniya, Wad Balaa and El Shareg in El Jebelein recorded two cases of death and 30 infection cases. He also said that the infections have resumed in Asalaya after it stopped lately.

Medical sources in the White Nile state said that cholera epidemic has spread to new villages of Kosti and Jebelein rural areas.

The source explained that the state has recorded four death cases and more than 200 new infection cases with cholera during the past two days.

A medical source told Radio Dabanga from Kosti that the area of Umada area south Kosti recorded 24 new cases of cholera.

The source pointed the expiration of the isolation centre because of lack of toilets.

The source pointed to the outbreak of the epidemic at Umsangor village west of Kosti, while Kosti Hospital recorded 19 new cases of the disease.

Khartoum

A medical source told Radio Dabanga that the El Shuleikh Khalwa (Koran school) north of Maygoma in central Khartoum has closed due to the emergence of three cases of cholera.

The source said that the sheikh of the khalwa returned the students to their homes for the fear of the spread of the disease.

The source explained that Elbanjadeed Hospital in El Haj Yousif in Khartoum North also recorded 26 new cases of the disease.