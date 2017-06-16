15 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Deadly Clash Over Stolen Cattle in South Darfur

Tur — At least three people were killed, several others injured, and five people were kidnapped in an attack by gunmen on a group of civilians in South Darfur yesterday.

Witnesses from the area told Radio Dabanga that armed men riding motorcycles and others on camels side opened fire on a group of people east of Tur in Kass locality. Provocation for the attack was the alleged theft of some cows from the gunmen.

Abakar Bahreldin (70), Degesh Adam Hamed (35), and Suleiman Mohamed Haroun (28) were killed and several others wounded.

After the attack, the gunmen abducted five people. The wounded were transferred to the hospital of Tur.

