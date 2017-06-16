15 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Two Die in Attack On Central Darfur Minister's Car

Zalingei — Two people died and one was wounded in an attack on the car of Central Darfur Health Minister Mousa Ahmed Khater yesterday.

A statement issued by the Central Darfur press office said gunmen ambushed the Minister's vehicle in the area of El Mashrou, east of El Sisi camp, 30 kilometres west of Central Darfur capital Zalingei, and fired a barrage of bullets.

The Minister's brother, as well as a bodyguard, died on the scene. The driver was seriously injured.

The statement says that the Minister was returning from a visit to El Geneina, capital of West Darfur.

Sudan

