16 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: As Kigali Sign Duo, in Talks With Seven More Players

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

National league side AS Kigali Football Club have signed two new players including striker Emmanuel Ngama and midfielder Kevin Ishimwe on a two-year contract.

According to team manager, Joseph Nshimiye, the duo will officially become AS Kigali players after July 4, when the current season comes to an end with the Peace Cup final.

Ngama joins from Mukura Victory Sports as a free agent following his release by the Huye-based club last month, while former Isonga FC and Rayon Sports forward, Ishimwe comes from relegated Pepiniere FC where his contract expires at the end of the season.

"We have signed them and we are looking to sign up seven more players because we need to strength the team for next season. Right now, I can't give details of the players we're in talks with," Nshimiye told Times Sport on Thursday.

Eric Nshimiyimana's team, which is likely to finish the league in fourth place, is reported to be courting the likes of APR left back Eric Rutanga, Rayon Sports midfielders Olivier Niyonzima, Djabel Manishimwe and Fabrice Mugheni Kakure, Mukura goalkeeper Andre Mazimpaka and also look to regain Muhadjir Hakizimana, who is on loan at APR.

The City of Kigali-sponsored side is still in contention for the Peace Cup title-they are in the quarter-finals where they will face league rivals Amagaju FC.

In related news, Mukura Victory Sports head coach, Ivan Mineart has joined AS Kaloum of Guinea Conakry after leaving the Huye side last week.

Rwanda

Kenyan Bank Acquires Crane Bank Rwanda

Kenya's Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) has officially acquired Crane Bank Rwanda for an undisclosed amount. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.