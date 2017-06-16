Rwanda: As Kigali Sign Duo, in Talks With Seven More Players

National league side AS Kigali Football Club have signed two new players including striker Emmanuel Ngama and midfielder Kevin Ishimwe on a two-year contract.

According to team manager, Joseph Nshimiye, the duo will officially become AS Kigali players after July 4, when the current season comes to an end with the Peace Cup final.

Ngama joins from Mukura Victory Sports as a free agent following his release by the Huye-based club last month, while former Isonga FC and Rayon Sports forward, Ishimwe comes from relegated Pepiniere FC where his contract expires at the end of the season.

"We have signed them and we are looking to sign up seven more players because we need to strength the team for next season. Right now, I can't give details of the players we're in talks with," Nshimiye told Times Sport on Thursday.

Eric Nshimiyimana's team, which is likely to finish the league in fourth place, is reported to be courting the likes of APR left back Eric Rutanga, Rayon Sports midfielders Olivier Niyonzima, Djabel Manishimwe and Fabrice Mugheni Kakure, Mukura goalkeeper Andre Mazimpaka and also look to regain Muhadjir Hakizimana, who is on loan at APR.

The City of Kigali-sponsored side is still in contention for the Peace Cup title-they are in the quarter-finals where they will face league rivals Amagaju FC.

In related news, Mukura Victory Sports head coach, Ivan Mineart has joined AS Kaloum of Guinea Conakry after leaving the Huye side last week.