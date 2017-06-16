15 June 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: When Will the Soldiers Unlawfully Detained Be Released?

Tagged:

Related Topics

Eleven soldiers including Warrant Officer Class 1 Ismaila Jammeh, Warrant Officer Class 1 Pa Sanneh, Warrant Officer Class 1 Alieu Jeng, Warrant Officer Class 2 Abdoulie Jallow alias Jallino, Staff Sergeant Lamin Sambou, Staff Sergeant Lamin Badgie, Staff Sergeant Amadou Badgie, Staff Sergeant Omar Jallow alias Oya, Lt Malick Jatta and Staff Sergeant Musa Johnson have been held for more than seven two hours contrary to the dictates of the constitution that within a period of seventy two hours they should either be taken to court or be released on bail with or without conditions.

The armed forces' assertion that they are being held under the Armed Forces Act is without foundation because the Constitution takes precedence over the Armed Forces Act and this Constitution applies to all citizens and others living in The Gambia, irrespective to whether they are civilians or soldiers.

Gambians united and voted out Yahya Jammeh not to follow his footstep of impunity but to pursue democracy, the rule of law and protection of fundamental rights and freedoms.

Public servants must be transformed from lords to servants. Security officers must be transformed from oppressors to defenders of the sovereign rights of the people.

Gambia

APRC Says Freezing Jammeh's Assets Is 'Unconstitutional'

The leadership of the Alliance for Patriotic Re-Orientation and Construction (APRC) condemned the freezing of its former… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.