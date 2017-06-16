Gambia: APRC Says Freezing Jammeh's Assets Is 'Unconstitutional'

The leadership of the Alliance for Patriotic Re-Orientation and Construction (APRC) condemned the freezing of its former leader's assets and described it 'unconstitutional.'

This was said at a press conference held in the compound of the party's interim leader Fabakary Tombong Jatta in Tallinding.

"The APRC is deeply worried and concerned about the path the Coalition government is taking, with the recent announcement by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice Abubacarr Tambadou of a Court Order delivered by Justice Amina Saho-Ceesay the freezing assets and accounts of former president Yahya Jammeh and institutions and accounts believed to be associated with him," Jatta told journalists.

He said his party believes that the court order is not in the spirit of reconciliation and contravenes the spirit and letter of diplomatic dialogue brokered by the ECOWAS, AU, UN and the Gambia government and Yahya Jammeh which led to peaceful transfer of power.

"This was followed by a joint communiqué and declaration by ECOWAS Commission President, The African Union Commission and the United Nations Secretary General. The Communiqué includes assurance of safety, security and welfare of President Jammeh, that of his family, cabinet members, security forces and party officials as well as seizure of their properties and assets and not to be subjected to arrest, intimidation and legislation for any legal action," he said.

The former majority leader called on the government to respect the gentleman agreement even though the document was not signed by the parties.

"The freezing is unlawful and unconstitutional as it grossly violates the rights to personal pproperty as well as the provisions of section 69 sub section (3)(a) and (b) of the 1997 Constitution," he said.

He said APRC notes with regret that the blanket order has frozen accounts whose operations president Jammeh has no knowledge or control over. He described the order as with hunting and speculative.

He urged the Attorney General to reverse the freezing decision with immediate effect in the spirit of reconciliation.

He dwelled on other issues such as the arrival of the new ferry which he said is a product of the APRC government and the killing of Haruna Jatta for participating in a peaceful protest.