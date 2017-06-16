15 June 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The Closure of Daily Observer - A Dent in Media Pluralism

Daily Observer has been closed but it is not yet clear whether the company will be allowed to operate if they pay all the taxes they owe. If the proprietors decide to mobilise the finances needed to pay all the taxes due it would be in the interest of media pluralism that the newspaper continues to operate. The state will also be able to recover the millions owed to it.

Democracy thrives when many flowers blossom, when all sorts of views contend, when a wide variety of media outlets are allowed to show their worth.

There is also the issue of employees to be laid off, though not the fault of the state it is a reality. In short it makes more sense to get Daily Observer to pay and retain the employees.

