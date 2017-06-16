15 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice - President Informed On Plan for Ministry of Mining

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office at the Council of Ministers Thursday the Minister of Minerals, Prof. Hashim Ali Salem, and reviewed the plan of the Ministry of Minerals for the coming period and the efforts it is exerting for organizing the traditional mining process.

In a press statement, Prof. Salem said that the meeting also discussed the ministry's vision in the exploration of gold by use of mercury and the plan of the ministry for introducing advanced Turkish and German technology in the gold mining.

He said that the National Prime Minister has given a directive for launching educational and guidance campaigns for the traditional miners.

Sudan

Cuts to Darfur Peacekeeping Mission 'Misguided' - HRW

A planned reduction of peacekeeping troops in Darfur risks leaving civilians without much-needed protection in the face… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.