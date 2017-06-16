Sudan: First Vice - President Informed On Plan for Ministry of Mining

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office at the Council of Ministers Thursday the Minister of Minerals, Prof. Hashim Ali Salem, and reviewed the plan of the Ministry of Minerals for the coming period and the efforts it is exerting for organizing the traditional mining process.

In a press statement, Prof. Salem said that the meeting also discussed the ministry's vision in the exploration of gold by use of mercury and the plan of the ministry for introducing advanced Turkish and German technology in the gold mining.

He said that the National Prime Minister has given a directive for launching educational and guidance campaigns for the traditional miners.