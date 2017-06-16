Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Affirms Importance of Holding Regular Censuses for Sudanese Expatriates

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, has affirmed the importance of concern and care with the expatriates and strengthening their ties with the homeland.

This came when he visited Thursday the premises of the Sudanese Expatriates Organ.

He said that the national dialogue outcome has given concern to the issues of the expatriates, asserting that the national accord is giving priority to the welfare of citizens and meeting their needs.

Omer has underscored importance of the expatriates' role in boosting the development process.

He welcomed the investments of the expatriates in the homeland, referring to the promising investment opportunities and advantages in the country.

He said that support and facilities will be given to the expatriates' investment projects.

The minister stressed the importance of carrying out regular censuses and listing for the Sudanese expatriates and keeping an inclusive data base about them.

The Secretary General of the Sudanese Expatriates Organ, Dr. Karar Al-Tuhami, pointed out that the organ is following up regularly the conditions of the expatriated abroad and discussing their all their issues.