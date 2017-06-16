15 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Rahad Agricultural Corporation Announces Launch of Replacement of Four Pumps At Cost of 4 Million Euros

Tagged:

Related Topics

Medani — The Director of Al-Rahad Agricultural Corporation Eng. Abdullah Mohammed Ahmed said that irrigation represents the challenges of the corporation, announcing in a statement to SUNA about the start of work in the replacement operations of 4 pumps at a cost of 4 million euros as a first stage.

Engineer Ahmed admitted the slowness of removing the mud and weeds, pointing to the stability witnessed by the corporation at the present time despite the poor budgets, praising the continuous contributions of the Presidency of the Republic in the rehabilitation of the project, calling for the need to rehabilitate the asphalt roads within the project and pest control and prevention, especially the African worm as well as the commitment to applying technical packages, praising the role of the Agricultural Research Corporation.

The Director of Al-Rahad Agricultural Corporation announced that the plan of the 2017-2018 season targets cultivation of 120,000 feddans with the cotton crop as well as the soybean and maize crops. He called for the return of the money collection and the small irrigation channels to the project management and the standardization of cotton prices to prevent the leakage of the cotton produced by the project, announcing cessation of wheat cultivation with the commitment to encourage the pioneers who grow it in limited areas.

Sudan

Cuts to Darfur Peacekeeping Mission 'Misguided' - HRW

A planned reduction of peacekeeping troops in Darfur risks leaving civilians without much-needed protection in the face… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.