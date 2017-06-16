Sudan: Seven Shoppers Abducted in Central Darfur

Nierteti — Seven people were abducted by armed militiamen in Central Darfur today after an attack on shoppers on their way to Nierteti.

Witnesses told Dabanga radio that armed militiamen riding camels and horses attacked a group of civilians who were on their way from Jebel Marra to Nierteti for shopping.

The gunmen attacked them, firing heavily into the air, seized Ahmed Adam Mohammed, Haroun Abdel Shafa, Siddiq Hassan Mohamed, Ibrahim Abker Khamis, Ahmed Adam Khamis, Adam Yaqoub Abdul Shafa, and Abdul Karim Abdul Majeed Adam, and took them to an unknown destination.