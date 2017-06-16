Sudan: Herder Dies, Another Loses Legs in Darfur UXO Blast

Jebel Marra — A herder is dead and another lost both his legs when an item of unexploded ordnance (UXO) detonated near to the Abuzaid agricultural project in eastern Jebel Marra.

Harran Jumaa Hamed was killed instantly, while his companion Salima Ibrahim Hamdan lost both legs in the explosion at midday today, one of the victims' relatives told Radio Dabanga.

The injured victim was transferred to a medical centre for attention.

Last month, a woman died when a piece of unexploded ordnance detonated in eastern Jebel Marra in Tawila on Thursday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that a grenade exploded in Daba Naira, five kilometres east of Dobo El Omda. Kaltoum Yahya Ibrahim (45) was collecting straw at the moment of detonation and killed immediately.

A witness said that her body was buried at the scene of the explosion because of the severe mutilation.

In April, a young camel herder was killed in an UXO explosion in Tabit in Tawila, while two brothers died in a similar blast at Rogli.

Years of conflict have left Jebel Marra, other parts of Darfur and other conflict areas of Sudan littered with unexploded ordnance (UXO). Radio Dabanga appeals to listeners throughout the region (and elsewhere in our reception area) not to touch any 'unexploded' grenades or other ammunition found in the field. Mark its position clearly to alert others, and report it immediately to a camp elder, Unamid and/or the local police.