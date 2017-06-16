Sudan: Assistant of President Affirms State Keenness to Enhance Micro-Finance Experiment

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud, has affirmed keenness of the state to enhance the micro-finance experiment toward transferring all the society sectors into productive ones by engagement in the small and medium-scale industries and benefiting from the available experiences and abundant resources.

Addressing a festival held Thursday at the Green Park to mark the inauguration of Sawaed Al-Binna initiative, Mahmoud has asserted keenness of the state to remove all the obstacles impeding the increase of productivity.

He said that the micro-finance is one of the solutions to overcome the funding problems.

The Secretary General of Economic and Social Projects, Dr. Hadia Al-Magzoub, has reviewed in her address the objectives of the micro-finance project, especially the increasing of productivity.