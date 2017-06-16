15 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of President Affirms State Keenness to Enhance Micro-Finance Experiment

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud, has affirmed keenness of the state to enhance the micro-finance experiment toward transferring all the society sectors into productive ones by engagement in the small and medium-scale industries and benefiting from the available experiences and abundant resources.

Addressing a festival held Thursday at the Green Park to mark the inauguration of Sawaed Al-Binna initiative, Mahmoud has asserted keenness of the state to remove all the obstacles impeding the increase of productivity.

He said that the micro-finance is one of the solutions to overcome the funding problems.

The Secretary General of Economic and Social Projects, Dr. Hadia Al-Magzoub, has reviewed in her address the objectives of the micro-finance project, especially the increasing of productivity.

Sudan

Cuts to Darfur Peacekeeping Mission 'Misguided' - HRW

A planned reduction of peacekeeping troops in Darfur risks leaving civilians without much-needed protection in the face… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.