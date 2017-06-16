16 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt June Pay Dates

Tagged:

Related Topics

Government has released pay dates for civil servants for the month of June that will see the education sector receiving their 2016 annual bonus on June 27.

Members of the Zimbabwe National Army and Air Force of Zimbabwe will receive their June salaries today, the health sector on June 20 and members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services will be paid on June 23.

The rest of the civil servants will receive their salaries on July 4, while pensioners will be paid on July 7.

Secretary for Finance and Economic Development Mr Willard Manungo confirmed the dates in a circular to heads of commissions yesterday.

"As previously advised, the 2016 annual bonus payments for the education sector will be processed on the dates as indicated above," he said.

Zimbabwe

'Bumper Crowds' Due At Mugabe Rally

Buses and cars are streaming into Zimbabwe's eastern city of Mutare, where President Robert Mugabe, 93, is due to hold… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.