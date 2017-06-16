Kenya: Three Students Dead, Dozens Injured After Bus Overturns

Three students died Friday morning at Kaptimbor in the outskirts of Kabarnet town after a driver lost control of a bus they were travelling in to Turkana after school games held in Baringo County.

The crash happened around 7am after the bus hit a guard rail and rolled several times before landing in a ditch.

The bus belongs to AGC Lokichar and was ferrying students from several schools in Turkana County who had participated in the ongoing regional games at Kabarnet High School.

Baringo County Police Commander Peter Ndung'u said three students died on the spot while several others were seriously injured after they were trapped in the wreckage.

The roof of the bus was ripped off on impact and students' personal effects were strewn all over the scene. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

"The injured students have been rushed to the Baringo County referral hospital but we are yet to ascertain the number of passengers who were in the 66-seater bus," said Mr Ndung'u.

Mr Ndung'u expressed concern about the upsurge of road accidents in the area and called on motorists to exercise caution as they drive along the winding route in order to avert more disasters.

The police boss warned school bus drivers in the area to stop carrying excess passengers to curb rampant cases of accidents involving school buses.

The bodies were taken to Baringo County Referral Hospital mortuary.

The accident happens barely months after four General Service Unit officers lost their lives at the same place now labelled a black spot.