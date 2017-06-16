One of Malawi's legendary musicians Sir Paul Banda is set for Father's Day show at Cockpit Lounge in Lilongwe on Sunday.

After a series of performance in the past few weeks, Sir Paul said he was ready to perform before a different audience.

"It is an important occasion and I am looking forward to this show. We must celebrate fathers' contribution to our society and I am honoured to be part of this great evening. I will have the opportunity to interact with my fans in a special way," he said.

Cockpit Lounge's publicist Natasha Maluza said the lounge is responding to needs of its clients and Sir Paul will be a perfect fit.

"The fun begins and ends at Cockpit. We launched the year of fun few months ago and we are honoured to host one of Malawi's legendary musicians and he perfectly fits into Cockpit's theme on Sunday," Maluza said.

She said Cockpit continues to give its clients the best entertainment.

"The feedback we receive from our clients has made us to become better. Our clients should look forward for more exciting artists who will be announced soon," Maluza said.

Father's Day is very popular in most countries. Although Father's Day celebrations vary across the world, it is commonly celebrated on the third Sunday of June and this year it falls on June 18.

The day honours fathers, celebrates fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.

Sir Paul Banda joins a number of artists who have performed at Cockpit in the past few months. These include Edgar ndi Davis, Giddes Chalamanda, Lulu and award winning hip-hop artist Tay Grin.