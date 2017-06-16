16 June 2017

Zimbabwe: Bantu Rovers, Tsholotsho Draw

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Bantu Rovers drew their first match of the season after 13 outings while their rivals Tsholotsho clocked the same number of matches without a win as the two strugglers shared the spoils in a Castle Lager Premiership game at Luveve yesterday.

The league's leading goal scorer Bukhosi Sibanda put Bantu Rovers ahead with a well-taken 11th minute setpiece to take his goal tally to nine. However, a howler by veteran defender Dumisani Ndlovu, three minutes later, gifted Tsholotsho with the equaliser. The gangly central defender miscued a back pass to drawn-out goalkeeper Notice Dube, who was dispossessed by an alert Lucky Nyathi to level matters.

"There is a chance of survival, there are still more than half of league games left and I think we can still make some improvements," said Bantu head coach Methembe Ndlovu.

"I don't think we are far away, we are one or two positions behind, but I must say we are really happy with the young players and the development they are having, but there are a couple of positions I think we can upgrade when the window opens."

His Tsholotsho counterpart Darlington Dodo described his mission of pulling the great escape as work in progress.

Bantu Rovers . . . . . 1

Tsholotsho . . . . . . . . 1

