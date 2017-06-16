Liberia: Murder Suspect of U.S. Soldier Re-Arrested in Monrovia

Suspect Jeff Williams, the man who escaped from the Monrovia Central Prison after he was arrested for the murder of an American military officer, John Auffrey, in 2004 was last Wednesday re-arrested in Monrovia.

Auffrey was a member of the US military team that came to Monrovia to restructure the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

Suspect Williams was re-arrested at the Old Folk Homes, a local nightclub, police spokesperson Sam Collins told journalists yesterday at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

Others who were also arrested in 2004 for the murder included Charles Thomas (who died in detention) and Mascara Kenneth, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Another suspect, Emmanuel T. Mulbah (alias Boye T. Moore), the alleged ringleader, is still on the run.

US officer Auffrey was allegedly murdered at the Mamba Point Hotel. His assailants, according to the investigation conducted by state security at the time, made their way through the ceiling into his room before allegedly murdering him.

Collins claimed that Williams, who was among several detainees that broke out of jail in 2005, was re-arrested due to a tip off.

"When our men got the information they immediately proceeded to the Old Folk Homes where they met Williams and a lady believed to be his sister... They were able to arrest him without any resistance," the police spokesperson said.

Collins also said the LNP will eventually bring Moore to face justice.

"I don't care how far Boye T. Moore is, we will go after him, so I want the message to go out to him," he stressed.

Williams, who was allowed to speak with journalists, however denied any involvement in Auffrey's murder.

He admitted knowing the other suspects, Charles Thomas, Mascara Kenneth and Boye T. Moore.

Williams also denied the allegation that he escaped from prison by breaking out of jail, claiming, "It was my father who was behind my release and I did not break jail."

Williams did not explain how his father managed to free him from jail.