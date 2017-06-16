Zambia: The Cost of Being a Disciple of Prudency

opinion

The dismissal of seasoned administrator Simataa Simataa cannot pass without comment. Soccer followers may have noted that Simataa has been at the heart of the football revolution that has been taking place at Queansmead Stadium (original home) with the 'Elite' side flying high in the Super Division League.

Contrary to backroom recruitment of staff around Lusaka Dynamos, Simataa as Chief Executive Officer modelled the management structure around a European style structure that saw the club have a coach assigned specific roles and a manager also handed the overall command of the bench.

There has been a joke around journalistic circles that the Lusaka Dynamos bench looked like a football team while during the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations the 'Elite' team was the envy of other clubs as they secured something in the mould of the Director's Box where all their staff were housed during the tournament.

By far their biggest statement was their use of Heroes Stadium as the home ground.

Results had not been long in coming with emphasis on efficiency and of course strict on wastage of resources.

Lusaka Dynamos have deservedly been at the top of the table. It had seemed a little dramatic at the beginning of the season when Simataa told the media that the objective for Lusaka Dynamos in the 2017 season was to win the league.

But he had gone about realizing this objective with admirable efficiency.

Naturally with his levels of dedication to efficiency and excellence, mediocrity that so often is adored in our game would not have easily allowed him to thrive.

It did not win him many friends that at home matches for Lusaka Dynamos he was always on the ground checking who was being let in the stadium.

Fans so used to being given free entry were not so happy to see him playing policemen at the elevator turning them away.

Simataa also ensured that a cluster of fans so used to being ushered in the VIP section without paying were tossed out.

That too got people talking and even little things as punishment for late coming. In the end Simataa can leave Lusaka Dynamos with his head high.

After all he has left the stage when the audience is still clapping. Good luck Big Sims!