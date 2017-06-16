Luanda — The General State Budget (OGE) of 2015 recorded a deficit of 456.40 billion kwanza, according to the Report considered and approved on Thursday by the Economy and Finance Commissions of the Constitutional and Legal Matters of the National Assembly.

In that period, the government had foreseen budget revenues estimated at more than five trillions of kwanzas, but it earned only AKZ 3.9.

The expenses incurred were in excess of 4.39 trillion kwanza, which resulted in the budget deficit.

These data, expressed in the referred Report, were considered and approved Thursday at the Joint Meeting of the Economy and Finance Commissions of the Constitutional and Legal Matters of the National Assembly.

The Joint Commissions for Specialized Work approved the General Account of the State Fiscal Year 2015 (with 15 votes in favor and one against), which will be submitted to the Plenary of the National Assembly.

The Report, which was presented by honourable Ruth Mendes and clarified by the Secretary of State for Budget, Aia-Eza da Silva, states that revenue collected from the cash point of view, including revenue from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), was made in 72 percent of total expected revenue, with current revenues standing at 97 percent.