Mauritius: Budget 2017-2018 - Fostering a Sports Culture in Mauritius

press release

Government aims at promoting elite sports in Mauritius and encouraging all citizens to practice a sports activity for a healthy lifestyle.

Thus, Budget 2017-2018 recommends key actions geared towards attaining these goals. The measures include:

A National Sports Policy to the tune of Rs 25 million to encourage more people, young and old, take up sports and engage in physical activity. Rs 5 million will be dedicated for the elaboration of the National Sports Policy and the remaining Rs 20 million for targeted programmes

Upgrading 15 major sporting infrastructures

Provision of Rs 18 million to better prepare athletes for the Indian Ocean Island Games (IOIG) 2019

Construction of a state-of-the-art sports complex at Côte D'or City to host IOIG 2019 with on-site infrastructure works are due to start in October 2017

A Hall of Fame and an allowance scheme for retired athletes who have recorded performances at senior level at African and international games and championships. Monthly allowances will range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000

Expanding the activities of Volunteer Mauritius to give young people the opportunity to acquire life skills while putting their energy, passion and creativity to help the society deal with pressing issues such as crime and drugs

The Budget also allocates Rs 3.3 billion from Indian funding to partly finance major and medium projects which comprise:

Multi-sports complex at Port Louis and Triolet

A swimming pool at Curepipe

A new leisure park at Quartier Militaire

Moreover, certain projects and schemes pertaining to sports and leisure will be financed through the Lotto Fund as follows:

Scheme for the professional development of Athletes

Support to Professionalisation of Football

Sports activities for School Children and youth empowerment against Social ills

Sports Training Programme for Adolescents