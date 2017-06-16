Despite sailing on troubled waters the past few months, the cash-strapped SME Bank has started repaying its first instalment on the returns on investment the SSC made last year.

Social Security Commission chief executive officer Milka Mungunda says the parastatal is still deciding how to invest the N$30 million it received back from the troubled SME Bank.

The SSC invested N$150 million in the bank last year, and the first instalment on the returns on investment was due on 13 June 2017.

Mungunda yesterday confirmed that they had received N$30 million of the N$150 million, and appeared to be thrilled for getting at least N$30 million from a bank that is begging the state for N$300 million to survive.

Ironically, the SME Bank is accused of investing N$200 million in South Africa, which the Bank of Namibia says has been lost.

The SSC boss said they will not keep the N$30 million for long as the commission needs to make more money from it.

Mungunda did not disclose whether they will return the money to the SME Bank, or invest it elsewhere.

"I am still looking at the best interest rates," she stated.

The SSC claimed earlier this year that the SME Bank offered the best interest rates, and Mungunda said they had received N$1,3 million interest on the N$30 million investment. The Namibian first broke the story of SSC's investment in the troubled bank in April this year. That report was followed by confirmation that the SSC wanted to withdraw its money from the bank, but the Bank of Namibia's governor, Ipumbu Shiimi, asked them not to take the money out.

Shiimi revealed in court papers relating to their disputed takeover of the SME Bank that the SSC's investment in the SME Bank had maturity dates of 13 June 2017 for N$30 million, N$70 million for 15 September 2017 and N$50 million for 13 December this year.

He said he had consulted SSC board chairperson Johannes !Gawaxab about recalling part of the money, and was informed that there was disagreement at the commission on whether the investment should be withdrawn, and over whether it had been properly authorised.

"The relevant board did not authorise the investment in the first place," Shiimi stated in the court papers.

He also brought up the SSC link to prove that no major investor had withdrawn money as alleged by the fired SME Bank executives and directors, who are demanding reinstatement.

Sources at the SME Bank said more deadlines for paying other clients who invested with them are approaching.

The Namibian understands that several big depositors are scheduled to be paid in the next two months.

In court papers, Shiimi named the SSC, the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF), the Road Fund Administration (RFA), Agribank, NamWater and the National Energy Fund (NEF) as some of the state-owned entities which have invested with the SME Bank.

He added that the SSC invested N$150 million, the GIPF N$100 million, and NEF N$260 million. NamWater initially invested N$140 million, but forced the SME Bank to return N$90 million.