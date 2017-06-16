The Namibian's Critical Thinking Competition kicks of today at the Kavango East Regional Council Hall at Rundu.

Formerly known as the Public Speaking and Debate Cup, the Critical Thinking Competition has been rebranded under the theme 'Turning the economic crisis into opportunities through critical thinking', and is a collaboration between The Namibian and the Namibian Schools Debating Association (NSDA).

Debating teams from all 14 regions will compete against each other for the coveted Critical Thinking Competition trophy and a place at the World Schools Debating Championship in Bali, Indonesia, later this year.

The best male and female speakers will take home N$1 000 each, while the winning team will receive N$15 000.

"We are shaping our young people to become thinkers," The Namibian's general manager for finance and administration, Sieggie Veii-Mujoro, said.

"There are so many people misleading others out there. We want the youth to use their minds."

Discussions, draws, set-ups and training will take place today for the debaters, while tomorrow will see the official opening of the competition. Noordgrens Senior Secondary School will host the preliminary debate rounds.

The event comes to a close on Saturday when the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place. Topics such as disciplinary problems, poaching, national budget cuts and the scrapping of English requirements at all institutions of higher education will be debated.

"I want people to think about the participation in the event. The winning prize is just a plus," Mujoro said. "I would also like to thank those who have volunteered to help us as well as the NSDA, which took the time to leave early and prepare the event. I encourage the public to attend. Let's see what these youths can offer us."

Aside from The Namibian, other official sponsors of the event are NBC, B2Gold, the MVA Fund and Coca-Cola.

* The official hashtag of the Critical Thinking Competition is #CTC17.