The knives are out for incarcerated United Party for National Development (UPND) Hakainde Hichilema with police instituting investigations on his alleged issuance of disparaging and contemptuous remarks against Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini.

On Tuesday Matibini said that he had referred Hichilema's case to the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja for investigations and possible prosecution.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said that police had received a complaint from Matibini and had instituted investigations.

In suspending the 48 UPND MPs for boycotting President Edgar Lungu's address to parliament, Matibini also ruled that Hichilema be investigated for possible arrest and prosecution for having labelled the speaker a PF cadre.

Hichilema is already in incarceration on a non bailable charge of treason.